ITC Midwest Commits $200,000 to ReLeaf Cedar Rapids

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ITC Midwest has awarded $200,000 to the ReLeaf Program to support tree relating in Cedar Rapids following the derecho that occurred in August 2020.

“As home to our downtown headquarters and many of our employees, and the largest city in our electric transmission service area, we know firsthand the devastation Cedar Rapids sustained during the derecho,” said ITC Midwest President Dusky Terry. “ITC Midwest’s commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond power restoration. Trees are essential for our environment, our community, and our quality of life.”

Releaf Cedar Rapids is a comprehensive initiative led by Trees Forever in partnership with the City of Cedar Rapids to regrow the tree canopy lost from the destructive storm. The organizations in ReLeaf are working to implement a long-term effort that will reforest public spaces and provide outreach for tree planting in Cedar Rapids.

In 2020 and 2021, ITC Midwest has provided $500,000 in funding to support pandemic and derecho disaster relief to various organizations throughout its service territory.

“ITC Midwest is a longtime, recognized leader in our community and is once again stepping forward with a generous investment to benefit current and future generations,” said Kiley Miller, Trees Forever CEO.

