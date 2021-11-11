Iowa economist urges early holiday shopping amid ongoing supply chain issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Thanksgiving may still be two weeks away, but economists say now is the time to start Christmas shopping.

Shopping centers and businesses have already started to see an influx of customers getting a head start.

Experts also say things like toys and electronics are anticipated to be in short supply, from supply-chain issues caused by the pandemic.

Iowa State University Economist Dave Swenson said that will most likely lead to higher prices this holiday season.

“There is going to be a shortage of highly desired items, especially if those items were manufactured in other countries,” Swenson said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices jumped by 6.2 percent in October.

U.S. inflation currently sits at a 30-year-high.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.