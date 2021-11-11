Iowa DCI: Xavior Harrelson’s cause of death may not be released any time soon

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KYOU) -

It’s been several weeks since human remains found in Montezuma were identified as 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson. Now, the community is anxiously waiting for the release of what may have caused his death.

But investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations say they may not release it. This in part because Harrelson’s death is still an active criminal investigation.

This means the Iowa state medical examiner’s office is allowed to withhold the cause of death if the investigation is pending.

At this time, there are no plans on when that may be.

Hundreds of people helped search areas around Montezuma in the days after Harrelson was reported missing.

A family friend reported Harrelson on May 27th. He was last seen riding his bike near the home in Montezuma where he lives with his mother just days before his 11th birthday. Investigators kept in regular contact with Harrelson’s mother who said she had no idea where Harrelson might have gone.

Friends said Harrelson acted as a caretaker for his mother, Sarah, and described him as kind and caring with her.

Community fundraisers, including a concert, collected donations for a reward fund topping $34,000 for information leading to Harrelson.

