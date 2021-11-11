Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence

FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton, right, is taken into custody after his...
FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton, right, is taken into custody after his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipton, serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit theft by rigging computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing the state of Iowa, claiming he was placed under duress four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing Iowa, claiming he was pressured four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit.

Eddie Tipton filed documents starting the lawsuit from prison in January 2020. He wants the court to halt all restitution he’s been ordered to pay until a trial is held.

A lawyer from the Iowa attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss Tipton’s lawsuit as frivolous.

Tipton in 2017 accepted a plea agreement and was ordered to repay $2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update
Scooter (Maltese) and Scout (Yorkshire Terrier) in their harnesses they'd wear when going for a...
Two small dogs killed by neighbor’s German Shepherd in Cedar Rapids
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
UI Technology Institute helps prepare U.S. soldiers for combat
University of Iowa researchers work to develop new Army Combat Fitness Test

Latest News

President Biden participated in an event to honor Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery on...
President Biden honors veterans at event at Arlington National Cemetery
People across the country, and here in eastern Iowa, are remembering the service and sacrifice...
Veterans honored at event at Veterans Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids
Former Bill Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers predicted this would happen, and has been...
Economy seeing biggest inflation increase in more than 30 years
NASA releases video of crew aboard the Crew Dragon Capsule in space
NASA releases video of crew aboard the Crew Dragon Capsule in space