Hy-Vee offers free breakfast for veterans on Thursday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - People across the country are honoring those who served in the United States Armed Forces Thursday for Veterans Day.

That includes more than 250 Hy-Vee grocery stores.

Veterans and active duty members can go to a Hy-Vee location and receive a free breakfast as well as thank you cards for their service.

The Marion Hy-Vee said it expects to serve around 1,200 veterans Thursday.

Breakfast begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

Across the more than 250 locations participating, the company expects to give out 75,000 free meals.

A Missouri Hy-Vee employee began serving breakfast to veterans more than 20 years ago.

It has since turned into a company-wide initiative to thank our veterans not only on a single day, but year round.

Marion district’s Store Director Kay Kress said the reaction from veterans is always worth it.

“I know that they have a lot of opportunities to go different places throughout the community on Veterans Day, but we always have a great turnout at Hy-Vee,” Kress said.

Veterans will also receive 15 percent off their grocery bill on Veterans Day.

Kress is encouraging shoppers to come greet the veterans and write a card of gratitude.

