Hy-Vee offers free breakfast for veterans on Thursday
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - People across the country are honoring those who served in the United States Armed Forces Thursday for Veterans Day.
That includes more than 250 Hy-Vee grocery stores.
Veterans and active duty members can go to a Hy-Vee location and receive a free breakfast as well as thank you cards for their service.
The Marion Hy-Vee said it expects to serve around 1,200 veterans Thursday.
Breakfast begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.
Across the more than 250 locations participating, the company expects to give out 75,000 free meals.
A Missouri Hy-Vee employee began serving breakfast to veterans more than 20 years ago.
It has since turned into a company-wide initiative to thank our veterans not only on a single day, but year round.
Marion district’s Store Director Kay Kress said the reaction from veterans is always worth it.
“I know that they have a lot of opportunities to go different places throughout the community on Veterans Day, but we always have a great turnout at Hy-Vee,” Kress said.
Veterans will also receive 15 percent off their grocery bill on Veterans Day.
Kress is encouraging shoppers to come greet the veterans and write a card of gratitude.
