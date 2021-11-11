Show You Care
Hannah Longmire is the Blade Runner

By Scott Saville
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 14-year-old Hannah Longmire is fueled by competition. She doesn’t let her prosthetic legs prevent her from chasing her dreams.

“It’s really nice to win like when you get that medal, that first place metal,” Longmire said. “The gold medal it’s like I just want that thing.”

She not only competes against para athletes, she also runs on her Northwest Junior high cross country and track team.

“I know how much hard work she put behind it,” her mother Lee Longmire said. “I’m really proud when I see her out there in her hard work is paying off.”

“People who don’t have disabilities can push me a lot harder than people with disabilities. I want to win to prove a point,” Hannah said. “Go out there and meet every kid no matter what, even if I’m different. It doesn’t matter.”

It doesn’t matter to Hannah. She can run with the best clocking a 5:25 mile.

“We always tell our kids to dream big,” Lee said.

Hannah runs with multi color blades to match her personality they say “Be savage not average.”

“(It) basically means that I don’t wanna be like every kid. You don’t want to be boring you want to be a savage,” Hannah said. “You want to have some sass to it. Just have some fun go crazy with the looks. I always have some kind of wild looked at my legs. My legs are always some kind of rainbow or sparkly glamorous legs.”

Hannah is working hard for some big goals, like going to the Paralympics.

“Big dreams come true if she works hard,” Lee said. “I fully expect that we will see her there.”

