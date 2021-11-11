Show You Care
Grundy Center man accused of killing State Trooper request change of venue for trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A Grundy Center man, accused of killing a state trooper, wants to move his trial.

Michael Lang, 42, faces multiple charges, including murder.

Prosecutors say Lang shot Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff at his home in Grundy Center on April 9.

Lang’s attorneys say the upcoming trial would be difficult to seat in Grundy County.

They also note Lang ran for Grundy County Sheriff in 2020 and won 22 percent of the vote.

They claim this makes it difficult or have a fair and impartial jury.

