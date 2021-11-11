Show You Care
Greene County, Iowa Attorney recommends defying federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By WOI
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) - A county attorney in Iowa recommended his county not follow the federal OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn said historically, vaccination policies are reserved for states to decide upon.

“My concerns, that are primarily constitutional in nature, [are] that this violates the principle of federalism,” said Laehn. “Based on my training and experience and study of the law, this is unconstitutional. I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, I will not aid and abet the implementation of an unconstitutional rule.”

The OSHA mandate is currently held up in court after a temporary stay was issued.

That essentially puts it on hold until judges can weigh in on its constitutionality.

