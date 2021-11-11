Show You Care
Experts provide solutions to improve mental health in Iowa schools amid pandemic

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a big toll on a lot of people’s mental health, including students and teachers.

The Iowa Center for School Mental Health says one of the biggest things schools can do is help students and staff understand mental health issues and where they can go for help.

They also say erasing the stigma around mental health needs to happen.

Allison Bruhn, Executive Director of the Iowa Center for School Mental Health, said helping students develop the skills they need to handle issues if they do arise.

She said it goes beyond just school. It’s part of a kid’s social life, too.

“I think that has to do with the disruption of their lives. And it’s not just the disruption in school, but for many kids for an entire year it was also their social life,” Bruhn said. “I think it’s really important that we remember our educators as well. They’ve also been a part of this and what we have asked them to do in regards to teaching. Whether they were teaching remotely, then back to hybrid, and then back to remote and then in person.”

Officials said issues that don’t help the situation are staffing shortages.

More specifically, the decreasing number of people becoming special educators, school psychologists, and school counselors.

