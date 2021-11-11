Dubuque nonviolence coalition, police department react to rise in shots fired with criminal intent cases

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence started after the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Connecticut in 2012, where 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven, were killed.

“A group of concerned citizens in Dubuque got together and said, ‘Well, we must do something,’” Tim Moothart, who presides over the group, said. “We decided our mission would be to address the crisis of weapons of violence in order to create a more peaceful and non-violent community.”

The group holds three major rallies each year. Moothart explained they do the rallies to commemorate gun violence victims and to encourage people to take steps to eradicate it, which is why he said it is concerning to see cases of shots fired with criminal intent become more common in the area.

“I think the atmosphere we are creating is going the wrong way in Dubuque,” he mentioned. “The atmosphere is that, okay, number one, if someone does not agree with me, I can use violent means to convince them otherwise. The second is that many more people are carrying guns now.”

Lieutenant Ted McClimon with the Dubuque Police Department said they have a specific way of classifying these crimes.

“We kind of rank them as confirmed shots fired, so whether it would be a homicide, a shooting where we respond or report of shots fired where we respond, and we are able to confirm that shots had been fired,” he explained.

Dubuque police responded to 17 of these cases in 2020. This year, with still a month and a half left, they have responded to 19.

“We continue to be very aggressive with our investigations into any shots fired report, they are very thorough investigations,” McClimon said. “We work a lot with the United States Attorney’s Office on some of our guns cases, so we are working with them.”

McClimon said police start looking at trends when cases like these are on the rise. He added, however, that there are no noticeable trends, as of now, when it comes to age groups or locations, but he said they do know they are not random acts.

“Oftentimes as we look into these, as we investigate them we find they are acquaintances or had known each other or involved in some sort of feud,” he explained. “So, not a random act.”

