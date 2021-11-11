Show You Care
Domestic Violence Intervention Program holiday toy drive open for donations

People can find shopping lists for requested toys and items at 9 locations across Johnson County. Everything that’s donated goes towards families currently receiving shelter and outreach services from DVIP.(KCRG)
By Becky Phelps
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Domestic Violence Intervention Program’s annual holiday toy drive is underway.

People can find shopping lists for requested toys and items at nine locations across Johnson County. Everything that’s donated goes towards families currently receiving shelter and outreach services from DVIP. Each child gets gifts, stocking stuffers, pajamas and a stuffed animal.

“So, we actually create a space where our clients, victim survivors, can come and shop. So of course, everything is free to them, they can come out and pick out gifts for their kids, which makes it really special and gives them that agency,” says Ashlee Hopkins, Development Coordinator for DVIP.

The drive runs from November 8 through December 23. DVIP serves eight counties across Eastern Iowa.

“The holidays can be a stressful time for families experiencing trauma and upheaval. Our Holiday Store ensures no family is left out of the magic of the season,” said Alta Medea-Peters, Director of Community Engagement. “The Holiday Store allows families to participate in the entire gift-giving experience. Parents have the joy of selecting items for their children, and the kids have the surprise of receiving gifts during the holidays.”

Participating locations include:

● Scheels (Coralville)

● Bluebird Diner (North Liberty)

● The Knit Hole (Downtown Iowa City, in the Wells Fargo building)

● First Presbyterian Church (Iowa City)

● Red’s Ale House (North Liberty)

● Lepic-Kroeger Realtors (Iowa City)

● Iowa Gym-Nest (Coralville)

● Applebees (Coralville)

● Zen Salon & Spa (Downtown Iowa City)

