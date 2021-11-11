Show You Care
Dog rescued from structure fire in Cedar Rapids; woman taken to hospital

A fire.
A fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire crews were dispatched to a 1st alarm residential structure fire on Deerwood Ct. SW.

Upon arrival, the first arriving CRFD unit reported smoke and fire showing from the one-story home. Crews performed an exterior and interior fire attack, established a continuous water supply, searched the structure, controlled utilities, laddered and ventilated the structure. The fire was brought under control.

One woman that exited the structure under their own power was assessed on scene and was transported to St. Lukes Unity Point Hospital by AAS. A dog was rescued from the home.

