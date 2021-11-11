Show You Care
Chilly and windy Veterans Day, some snow on the way tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wet start to Veterans Day. This cold front will bring up the wind substantially and we should see gusts over 30mph easily by sunrise. Give high profile vehicles extra room on the roads today due to the gusty wind. The highs have already been hit for the day and temperatures will fall to the 40s. When you factor in the wind, it’ll feel cooler. The second part of this system is still on track to move into our area tomorrow with gusty wind and occasional snow showers. Accumulation will stay under an inch and mainly be on grassy and elevated surfaces. Plan on cold weather to roll right into the weekend.

