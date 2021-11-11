Cedar Rapids Salvation Army will kick off red kettle fundraiser Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Salvation Army bell ringing outside of a store is a familiar sound during the holidays, but to those on the receiving end of the services each donation provides, it’s a warm coat or maybe a meal.

”Yes they’re very nostalgic, Christmas is here. But for those people that are getting those 180 meals a day, to them the sound of that volunteer bell ringer is actually the sound of a dinner bell,” Shawn DeBaar said, Captain at the Cedar Rapids Salvation Army.

Last season the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids, which serves all of Linn County, surpassed it’s fundraising goal by $250,000.

”That allowed us to meet that increased need we saw,” DeBaar explained.

He told us the need rose after the derecho and during a pandemic, and hasn’t really slowed down.

This year 700 kids are in need of winter coats.

“100 more than last year,” DeBaar pointed out.

Leaders are hoping donor fatigue does not set in this season, as fundraising over the holidays makes up more than half of their annual operating budget.

”As we enter into this season though, all indicators are that the additional giving that has been seen across the nation and here locally will begin to taper off,” DeBaar said.

There are more ways to give than with money. You can also volunteer to ring a bell.

”When there’s not someone there ringing the bell, they don’t bring in any income,” DeBaar explained.

The Cedar Rapids Salvation army will kick off it’s red kettle fundraiser on Friday. Each dollar stays in the community where it’s given.

”We know that our services in this last year and a half and moving forward are more important than perhaps ever before,” DeBaar said.

