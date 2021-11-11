Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Community Review Board training on how the department operates

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Citizens Review Board has been undergoing training to understand how the police department currently operates.

The board was appointed and put in place by the Cedar Rapids City Council after summer-long protests in 2020 called for equity.

The nine board members are responsible for improving police practices and ensuring their accountability within the department, but they aren’t police officers themselves.

Wednesday was just one training session of the 30 hours required to be on the board.

“I was talking to the officer during a ride-along and asked what was going on in his head,” said Star Smith, the board chair. “He had it planned from A, B, C, and D. All of those plans were worked out in his head as well as the outcome.”

Smith was one of the board members learning about the department’s Crisis Intervention Team Wednesday. It pairs a mental health expert with an officer responding to people in crisis.

“We could get calls for substance abuse issues, rare domestic abuse, and issues with parents,” said Nicole Watters.

Those differences mean officers have to anticipate human behavior while also following the specific parameters of their jobs. Aspects of being on patrol that Citizen Review Board members are watching first hand.

“We want to make sure that we know each other and that we are working together,” said Smith. “This is a partnership and not just one-sided.”

