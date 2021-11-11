CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two dogs stolen outside Cedar Rapids church

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two dogs were taken from church property in Cedar Rapids, and it was all caught on camera. One dog has since returned home, but the other is still missing. It happened at Faith Bible Church on 46th Street Northeast on Monday night.

Surveillance video from the church shows two bicyclist, with lights on the back of their bikes, riding off with the dogs on leashes. Both bicyclist appear to be wearing backpacks.

Mark Eades lives nearby and often walks his dogs to the church to help lock up the building. While locking up, he ties his dogs to an outdoor post. He had only been inside the church for around five minutes Monday night, when his dogs were taken.

”This is a routine I do every night. So I can only imagine that they were watching me, figured out a timing. Because literally, I walked in the building as I said 9:07 p.m. , 9:12 the video camera shows two bicycles riding by. That’s awful coincidence if it was just somebody happened to be coming by,” Eades explained.

His white westie named Bowser showed up outside his home Wednesday night. Eades said it was a very happy reunion.

The second dog, named Ella, is still missing. She is a small brown mixed breed rescue dog.

Both dogs were wearing marked collars when they were taken.

Eades wants dog owners to be aware.

“Watch your pets,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.