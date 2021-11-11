Show You Care
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas believed to be in immediate danger

Three-year-old McKenzie Byrne was last seen early Thursday morning in Austin, Texas. An Amber...
Three-year-old McKenzie Byrne was last seen early Thursday morning in Austin, Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued and she is believed to be in immediate or grave danger.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Austin, Texas are searching for a missing girl believed to have been abducted.

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne. She was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 8800-BLK Research Blvd in Austin, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

Authorities believe McKenzie could be in immediate or grave danger, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

McKenzie is described as about 3 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink or purple pants.

Police are searching for 37-year-old Brian Byrne in connection to the apparent abduction of...
Police are searching for 37-year-old Brian Byrne in connection to the apparent abduction of 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne. McKenzie was last seen in Austin, Texas before she was reported missing.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Police are also searching for 37-year-old Brian Byrne in connection to McKenzie’s possible abduction. He is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, bald and weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

According to DPS, the two are possibly traveling in a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate number BP70798.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is advised to call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 512-975-5000.

Police believe 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne and 37-year-old Brian Byrne are traveling in a silver...
Police believe 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne and 37-year-old Brian Byrne are traveling in a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra similar to the one pictured. McKenzie is believed to have been abducted.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

