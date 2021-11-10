Tied elections in Iowa decided with draw from a hat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Elections from last week that are still in a tie, will be decided with a draw from a hat. Iowa has been deciding tied elections this way forever, it’s written into state code. Two races in Linn County were tied this election.

While there was a clear winner for one of the two open seats for Springville City Council, second place resulted in a tie. That’s why the Linn County Board of Supervisors drew from a hat Wednesday. Cindy Kilburg was the winner, her name was drawn instead of Tony Benton’s.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says there’s often an election every couple of years that results in a tie. To have two in Linn County, is uncommon for the Board of Supervisors to address.

“I don’t think the Board of Supervisors has had to address something like this in over a decade,” Supervisor Stacey Walker said.

A second tie in Linn county was also set to be decided with a drawing from a hat. With more than 6,000 votes counted, Randy Strnad and Dale Monroe are tied for Marion’s City Council. This comes after a write-in vote for Monroe was discovered, who had been down one vote following the canvass.

“It’s been a race of one vote and it seemed like that one vote changed the results of yesterday into today so we’re just following along with that process,” Monroe said, who attended the Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Board chose not to draw for the Marion race Wednesday, instead they counted on a candidate to request a recount.

“That was a pretty tricky case and what it boils down to is we fully expect a recount to happen in that race and what we didn’t want to do as a board was to take any action to appoint a winner knowing the results could change after the recount happens,” Walker explained.

Monroe told us he planned to request a recount Wednesday. If there is still a tie after the recount, the Board of Supervisors will then, draw from a hat to name a winner.

“I think it reinforces the point that every vote matters,” Walker said.

