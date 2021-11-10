Teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher scheduled for bond review hearings

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The two teens charged in the death of Fairfield Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, are scheduled for bond review hearings on Nov. 23.

Willard Miller, 16, and Jeremy Goodale, 16, are charged with first degree murder and first degree conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held on a $1 million bond.

Both Miller and Goodale have requested a judge reduce his bond and allow him to be released. The state rejected both requests, saying they are charged with brutal murder, and no condition of supervised release would provide safety for others living in the community.

Prosecutors are charging them as adults, meaning both would serve life sentences if convicted.

Goodale waived his preliminary hearing.

Goodale, 16, will have a hearing at 1:30 p.m. and Miller, 16, will have a hearing at 3 p.m.

