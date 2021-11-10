Rain moves into eastern Iowa today, snow still possible Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off dry all across eastern Iowa this morning. However, we are anticipating the development of showers later this morning and especially this afternoon. These showers will be widespread tonight as well. Most locations will pick up over a half-inch by the time the front moves east tomorrow morning. Winds will increase in a big way tomorrow and gusts of 35-40 look pretty likely at this point. On Friday, scattered snow showers are still expected with highs only in the mid-upper 30s. Any snow accumulation looks pretty minor at this point and will probably stay under one inch on grassy/elevated surfaces. Plan on cold weather to keep rolling right into the weekend with another chance for some snow Saturday night.

