Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rain moves into eastern Iowa today, snow still possible Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off dry all across eastern Iowa this morning. However, we are anticipating the development of showers later this morning and especially this afternoon. These showers will be widespread tonight as well. Most locations will pick up over a half-inch by the time the front moves east tomorrow morning. Winds will increase in a big way tomorrow and gusts of 35-40 look pretty likely at this point. On Friday, scattered snow showers are still expected with highs only in the mid-upper 30s. Any snow accumulation looks pretty minor at this point and will probably stay under one inch on grassy/elevated surfaces. Plan on cold weather to keep rolling right into the weekend with another chance for some snow Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in Johnson County crash involving a deer
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Law enforcement investigate after body found in Wapsi River near Quasqueton
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Scooter (Maltese) and Scout (Yorkshire Terrier) in their harnesses they'd wear when going for a...
Two small dogs killed by neighbor’s German Shepherd in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for people to come forward with...
Iowa investigators: Killing of Fairfield Spanish teacher not racially motivated

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Time for a cool change
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Quiet again today, rain returns later tomorrow