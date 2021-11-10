Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual whose body was recovered from the Wapsipinicon River Tuesday morning. The male has been identified as Michael John Wheeler, 80, of Quasqueton.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results. This incident remains under investigation.

