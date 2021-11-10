Show You Care
Quasqueton Body Recovered: Update

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual whose body was recovered from the Wapsipinicon River Tuesday morning. The male has been identified as Michael John Wheeler, 80, of Quasqueton. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results. This incident remains under investigation.

