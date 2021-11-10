Show You Care
Oelwein man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth

Tafolla admitted that he conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 54-year-old man from Oelwein, Iowa, pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids to conspiring to distribute meth.

David Alan Tafolla admitted that he conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine.

In a plea agreement, Tafolla also acknowledged that he purchased pounds of methamphetamine. He further admitted that during a search of his home, law enforcement discovered more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of marijuana, and approximately $36,000 in cash. In the plea agreement, Tafolla admitted that, in addition to the methamphetamine found in his home, he distributed another 265 grams of methamphetamine.

Tafolla faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, a $10,000,000 fine, and a term of supervised release of up to life.

