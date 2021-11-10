Show You Care
Iowa State Univ. honors 3 former students who died serving the country

By WOI
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa State University is honoring three of its students who died in a war zone.

Their names were added to the Gold Star Hall inside the Memorial Union on campus on Tuesday.

It was part of an annual ceremony the University does around Veterans Day.

The students include Robert Berwick and Donald Griswold Junior, both who died in battle, and William Ostlund, who was presumed dead after his ship disappeared.

All three served in the Navy in World War II, and studied at ISU in the 30s and 40s.

“It’s really important because the sacrifices these individuals have made, it pushed for what we do here with knowledge and sharing and making sure students have the freedom to be able to be who they want to and to serve the individuals that they want to serve or the country that they want to serve,” said the Associate Director of Memorial Union, Brad Hill.

The memorial honors nearly 600 other students who died while serving since World War One.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

