Iowa leads nation for most structurally deficient bridges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa leads the nation for the most structurally deficient bridges.

Iowa has nearly 4,600 of them scattered across the state. The next state is Pennsylvania, with roughly 3,300.

Iowa engineers say the problem is because there are so many in rural areas that are county-owned.

Jasper and Marshall counties in central Iowa lead the state. Both lead the state with 117 structurally deficient bridges each.

Many were built shortly after the turn of the century, and showcase weight limit signs.

Marshall County Engineer Paul Geilenfeldt said money from the state, county and maybe other sources only goes so far.

“There’s only so many financially that we can actually replace,” Geilenfeldt said. “And at the same time, while we’re replacing bridges as they’re aging, more bridges are getting added to the structurally deficient list.”

Engineers warn the situation could easily get worse with material costs going up.

The state expects to receive $1.15 billion for construction projects through the Iowa DOT between 2015 and 2026. Of that funding, $251 million is expected to go toward bridges owned by the DOT.

However, that amount of money could increase when President Biden signs the federal infrastructure deal.

The bill gives Iowa $3.4 billion to repair highways, $482 million to repair bridges, $638 Million to improve water infrastructure, $300 million for public transportation, $120 million to upgrade airports and at least $100 million to expand broadband in the state.

See how many structurally deficient bridges each Iowa county has here.

