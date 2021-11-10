Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds: Iowa could join third lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa could soon join a third lawsuit against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Reynolds said Iowa is working to join litigation that challenges vaccine requirements for healthcare workers. It’s issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Iowa already joined nine other states in the lawsuit against the federal contractor mandate.

The state is also part of a lawsuit that challenges the mandate for companies with more than a hundred employees.

“This is not about anti-vaccine, this is about anti-mandate,” Reynolds said. “We have a critical labor shortage. We have a critical supply chain shortage. We are seeing prices escalate because of the two and just because of the spending that we’re seeing going on in Washington, D.C., and stuff like this just exasperates that problem.”

Governor Reynolds got vaccinated at a news conference earlier this year.

She says she plans to talk to her doctor regarding a COVID-19 booster shot.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

