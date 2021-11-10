Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds encourages families to talk to pediatrician about COVID-19 vaccine for kids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds shared some advice for Iowa families on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of 12.

It comes after U.S. health officials granted approval for Pfizer’s kid-sized COVID-19 shot on Nov. 2.

Governor Kim Reynolds said parents should talk to their doctor about the decision.

“I am encouraging families to talk to their pediatricians,” she said. “Like I have said all along, that is a personal health care decision and parents are in the best position to make that decision. So we encourage them to have that conversations with their pediatricians, take in all the information and make the best decision moving forward.”

Pfizer estimates its low-dose vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in children, but some parents say they’re hesitant to give their kids the shot.

The White House reported about 900,000 kids aged 5-11 will have received their first dose of the vaccine within the first week of eligibility.

Pfizer is also requesting the FDA expand eligibility for its COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans over the age of 18.

Gov. Reynolds said she plans to get a booster shot once she talks to her doctors about it.

She received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine on March 3.

In October, the FDA said it’s ok to use any brand for the booster, regardless of which vaccination people got first.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

