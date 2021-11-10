Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022

This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the...
This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice" by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnip.(Viking via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Washington Post reporters are working on a biography of George Floyd, from his family history in the tobacco fields of North Carolina to his murder last year in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Viking announced Wednesday that “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, will come out next May, nearly two years to the day of Floyd’s death.

The book expands upon the Post’s six-part series “George Floyd’s America,” winner of a Polk award for justice reporting.

“George Floyd’s gruesome, videotaped death changed the world, as millions were moved by the raw humanity of a dying man pleading for air,” Olorunnipa said in a statement. “As we’ve examined his life over the past year, we’ve learned how his struggle to exhale as a Black man in America began decades before a police officer’s knee landed on his neck.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in Johnson County crash involving a deer
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Law enforcement investigate after body found in Wapsi River near Quasqueton
Scooter (Maltese) and Scout (Yorkshire Terrier) in their harnesses they'd wear when going for a...
Two small dogs killed by neighbor’s German Shepherd in Cedar Rapids
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for people to come forward with...
Iowa investigators: Killing of Fairfield Spanish teacher not racially motivated

Latest News

Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps
Iowa leads the nation for the most structurally deficient bridges.
Iowa leads nation for most structurally deficient bridges
Researchers from the University of Iowa Technology Institute are working with the Army to...
University of Iowa researchers work to develop new Army Combat Fitness Test