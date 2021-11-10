Fort Dodge boy is Kid Captain when Hawks battle Gophers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eight-year-old Lucas Moore has been named Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Minnesota Gophers in this weekend’s football matchup.

Lucas Moore was born in Fort Dodge with a heart murmur, leading to open-heart surgery at 3 months old, followed by two years of severe infections, including one in which his organs began to fail and he went into septic shock.

He was referred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with DiGeorge Syndrome, a condition that can cause heart problems, a weakened immune system, and other health concerns. Lucas also was diagnosed with velopharyngeal insufficiency, a soft palate issue that can cause speaking difficulties.

Lucas has received treatment for DiGeorge Syndrome and had surgery to lengthen his palate. Now at eight years old, the Fort Dodge boy is a drummer, plays youth sports, and loves cheering for the Hawkeyes.

In its 12th year, Kid Captain is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. This year’s Kid Captains were selected for the 2020 season, which was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital administrators and infectious disease experts are monitoring Iowa’s COVID status and may make adjustments to the program, as needed. To learn more about Lucas, visit uichildrens.org/2021-Lucas.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.