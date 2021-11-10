Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Festival of Trees designer shows a sneak peek into her design process

Festival of Trees sneak peek shows tree including paper mache pets
Festival of Trees sneak peek shows tree including paper mache pets
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Arts “Festival of Trees” is back after a year off! The event will showcase more than 150 designer displays, attractions, a parade, and of course the specially decorated Christmas trees.

Sarah Zinger, a Designer for the Festival of Trees, let us inside her design process for her tree.

“I’m just a crafter I guess at heart,” says Zinger, whose tree includes a host of pets made out of paper mache. “In another life, I’d be a full-time artist.”

The Festival of Trees begins at the River Center in Davenport on November 20th and runs through the 28th. This year, you can purchase tickets online in advance for the special events, and the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 20th at 10 a.m., which you can watch on the TV6 Livestream.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Willard Miller
Suspect in Fairfield teacher murder case requests bond
One dead, one injured in Johnson County crash involving a deer
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Law enforcement investigate after body found in Wapsi River near Quasqueton
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver

Latest News

Hundreds remember beloved Fairfield teacher during prayer service and vigil
Hundreds remember beloved Fairfield teacher during prayer service and vigil
Lucas Moore has been named kid captain for this week's Hawkeye football matchup (UIHC)
Fort Dodge boy is Kid Captain when Hawks battle Gophers
Cedar Rapids Kernels announce 2022 game times
Tafolla admitted that he conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance...
Oelwein man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth