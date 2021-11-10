Festival of Trees designer shows a sneak peek into her design process

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Arts “Festival of Trees” is back after a year off! The event will showcase more than 150 designer displays, attractions, a parade, and of course the specially decorated Christmas trees.

Sarah Zinger, a Designer for the Festival of Trees, let us inside her design process for her tree.

“I’m just a crafter I guess at heart,” says Zinger, whose tree includes a host of pets made out of paper mache. “In another life, I’d be a full-time artist.”

The Festival of Trees begins at the River Center in Davenport on November 20th and runs through the 28th. This year, you can purchase tickets online in advance for the special events, and the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 20th at 10 a.m., which you can watch on the TV6 Livestream.

