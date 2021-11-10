Show You Care
Dubuque murder suspect sentencing date for plea set

Court documents show an Illinois man is pleading guilty for stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend, then leaving her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 22-year-old Richard Forsythe, the man who pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, has a date set for his sentencing: November 23rd, 2021.

Forsythe pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and the court found his plea to be voluntarily and intelligently entered and as having a basis in fact. The court accepted the plea and set the sentencing date for 9:00 am on November 23rd.

