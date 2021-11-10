Show You Care
Data shows around 7% increase in animal-vehicle collisions over the past year

By Ethan Stein
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Data from State Farm Insurance shows animal-vehicle crashes increased by around 7 percent during the pandemic. Iowa drivers have a one in 59 chance of hitting an animal every time they get into a car, according to data from State Farm.

It’s the 10th highest rate in the country. State Farm calls Iowa a high-risk state, along with other states in the Midwest and South.

Heather Paul, who is a spokesperson for State Farm, said the company believes the increase comes from drivers speeding, along with more animals are on the road.

“We weren’t hitting as many [animals] during the pandemic because people weren’t out there driving,” she said.

According to State Farm’s data, it’s more common for vehicles to collide with animals at the end of the year.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said he responded to a crash this morning. He said it’s important for drivers to stay in their lane rather than veer away or into a deer or any other animal.

“Most of the times I’ve had deer or other animals, rat, raccoon, dogs, whatever run in front of me,” he said. “If I get on my brakes immediately, keep control of my vehicle, that animal usually gets out of the way. So if you start veering, you have just as big of chance as almost hitting that animal by veering and that animal veers the other way.”

