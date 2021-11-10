Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police Officers are growing beards for a good cause

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is once again supporting the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity (CRPPC) through an annual No Shave November and December event.

In November and December, any officer wishing to grow their beards out can pay a fee to participate. The donations collected from this event will be split between the CRPPC Santa Cop program and Running 4 Heroes. 

Santa Cop is the program where officers will take 100+ foster care children shopping for winter clothing.  It will take place on November 22 at Target East.

Running 4 Heroes was started by 13-year old Zechariah Cartledge, who runs for his appreciation for First Responders in the hopes of raising awareness and funds for those who have fallen in the line of duty. 

Cedar Rapids residents and visitors are encouraged to stop to visit, give a smile, or wave as they see officers out and about with their beards, knowing this fun event is supporting two very good causes.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scooter (Maltese) and Scout (Yorkshire Terrier) in their harnesses they'd wear when going for a...
Two small dogs killed by neighbor’s German Shepherd in Cedar Rapids
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Law enforcement investigate after body found in Wapsi River near Quasqueton
One dead, one injured in Johnson County crash involving a deer
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for people to come forward with...
Iowa investigators: Killing of Fairfield Spanish teacher not racially motivated

Latest News

Cedar Falls Public Safety Director, Jeff Olson, Announces Retirement
Cedar Falls Public Safety Director, Jeff Olson, announces retirement
Court documents show an Illinois man is pleading guilty for stabbing and killing his...
Dubuque murder suspect sentencing date for plea set
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa., questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as he testifies...
Rep. Axne unveils Supply Chain Solutions Agenda to address economic disruptions affecting Iowa businesses and families