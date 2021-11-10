Cedar Rapids Police Officers are growing beards for a good cause

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is once again supporting the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity (CRPPC) through an annual No Shave November and December event.

In November and December, any officer wishing to grow their beards out can pay a fee to participate. The donations collected from this event will be split between the CRPPC Santa Cop program and Running 4 Heroes.

Santa Cop is the program where officers will take 100+ foster care children shopping for winter clothing. It will take place on November 22 at Target East.

Running 4 Heroes was started by 13-year old Zechariah Cartledge, who runs for his appreciation for First Responders in the hopes of raising awareness and funds for those who have fallen in the line of duty.

Cedar Rapids residents and visitors are encouraged to stop to visit, give a smile, or wave as they see officers out and about with their beards, knowing this fun event is supporting two very good causes.

