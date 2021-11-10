Cedar Rapids Kernels announce 2022 game times

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2022 game times for all 66 games in conjunction with Major League Baseball.

The Kernels will have four 12:00pm games this year and will bring back post-game fireworks every Saturday game starting on May 7th.

The Kernels are taking reservations for their group outing and deck areas. This includes reservations for the Kernels Plumbers & Pipefitters Pavilion, Miller Mezzanine, McGrath Party Plaza, Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Grand Slam Suite, Diamond Suites, and groups in the stands. To reserve your space contact Andrea Brommelkamp at Andrea@kernels.com.

You can find more information on the Kernels 2022 season and the full schedule at www.kernels.com

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.