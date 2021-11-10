Show You Care
Cedar Falls Public Safety Director, Jeff Olson, Announces Retirement
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Public Safety Director, Jeff Olson, is announcing his retirement after working over three and a half decades for the City. March 11th, 2022, will be his last day of service.

”It has been an honor to be part of such a great city for 36 years. I have worked with many highly dedicated, educated, and trained professionals who have helped make Cedar Falls the great community it is. I wish the best to all my coworkers as I enter a new chapter in life,” Olson stated.

Olson graduated from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor’s degree in business. He worked for the Newton Police Department prior to being hired by the City of Cedar Falls Police Department on February 3, 1986. During his years of employment with the City of Cedar Falls, he served as a Police Officer, Investigator, Police Sergeant, Police Captain, Assistant Director of Support Services, and Police Chief.

Olson was also a member of SWAT, a DARE instructor, certified as a firefighter in 2005, and served on many boards throughout his career. He was appointed as Director of Public Safety in July 2014. Olson received the ‘Supervisor of the Year’ award twice during his career and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

