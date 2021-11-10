Caitlin Clark is finally welcomed to a crowded Carver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - If a freshman electrifies college basketball, and nobody is there to see it, did it really happen?

Thankfully, KCRG-TV9 had cameras at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. But Iowa fans have still waited quite a long time to watch Caitlin Clark in person, and Clark has waited a while to play in front of a full crowd.

“When I get feeding off the crowd that’s the best type of energy for me,” Clark said.

It begs the question, who is more excited the fans who get to witness Clark in Person, or Clark, who gets to finally feed off the fans?

“That’s tough,” Clark said. “I think it’s pretty equal I mean I’m super super excited.”

Her teammate, senior Monika Czinano, was much more certain.

“I think Caitlin is more excited to see them. She’s a type of person who really feeds off energy. Everybody feeds off energy but she thrives on it.”

Clark’s teammates say they know the magic of Carver-Hawkeye, and they can tell Clark is chomping at the bit.

“We’re just so excited to pull the energy from our fans because they’re the best fans in the world,” said senior Logan Cook. “We know they’re going to bring us a lot of energy going forward.”

“I think it’s gonna be awesome for her,” Czinano said. “(Last year) she was yelling at the crowd when nobody was here. She was like, ‘let’s go!’ and there’s not a soul in the stands, so I just think that goes to show how much she’s gonna love it when they’re actual people there.”

