Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Blood banks across eastern Iowa dealing with lack of donations and staffing shortages

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Mitchell has been working as a blood collection specialist at ImpactLife for seven months. She said that career is something she always felt drawn to.

“I was never uncomfortable with the blood collection or the needles or anything like that,” she confessed. “Doing a job that is kind of medicine adjacent and a little bit more on the edge of what most people are willing to do always kind of attracted me.”

In those seven months she has noticed just how important her role is in the industry.

”We are always in need of blood, hospitals are always in need to supply their surgeries and the patients that need blood every single day,” Mitchell mentioned. “So we are an important step in that process, just getting the donors in and collecting their blood.”

Blood centers across eastern Iowa are still in need of more blood donations; that has been a constant for the past year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it is not just blood they are needing, but also workers. Most banks are specifically looking for phlebotomists and drivers.

Jason Schomburg, associate donor relations consultant at ImpactLife, said that has forced them to get creative.

”We have got to pull team members from one blood drive to send them to another one, so some blood drives are going with a few less team members than what they would normally go with,” he explained. “And then, of course, that affects our donor’s experience while they are at these blood drives. Sometimes you might have to wait a little bit longer, it might be a little bit slower process getting through it.”

Those staffing shortages are state-wide, but he says their centers at Ottumwa and Burlington were hit the hardest.

Schomburg said, with the Holiday season coming up, they are hoping more donors and potential employees will step up.

“We do train right here in house, so anybody, just put in an application,” he added. “We would love to have you. Of course, it is hardworking, energetic, it is fast-paced, so we really look for people that are willing to do that and support our mission.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in Johnson County crash involving a deer
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Law enforcement investigate after body found in Wapsi River near Quasqueton
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Scooter (Maltese) and Scout (Yorkshire Terrier) in their harnesses they'd wear when going for a...
Two small dogs killed by neighbor’s German Shepherd in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for people to come forward with...
Iowa investigators: Killing of Fairfield Spanish teacher not racially motivated

Latest News

Data shows around 7% increase in animal-vehicle collisions over the past year
Data shows around 7% increase in animal-vehicle collisions over the past year
UI Technology Institute helps prepare U.S. soldiers for combat
University of Iowa researchers work to develop new Army Combat Fitness Test
ImpactLife staff say their centers in Burlington and Ottumwa are among those most impacted by...
Blood banks in eastern Iowa struggling with staffing shortages
Hundreds remember beloved Fairfield teacher during prayer service and vigil
Hundreds remember beloved Fairfield teacher during prayer service and vigil