Blood banks across eastern Iowa dealing with lack of donations and staffing shortages

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Samantha Mitchell has been working as a blood collection specialist at ImpactLife for seven months. She said that career is something she always felt drawn to.

“I was never uncomfortable with the blood collection or the needles or anything like that,” she confessed. “Doing a job that is kind of medicine adjacent and a little bit more on the edge of what most people are willing to do always kind of attracted me.”

In those seven months she has noticed just how important her role is in the industry.

”We are always in need of blood, hospitals are always in need to supply their surgeries and the patients that need blood every single day,” Mitchell mentioned. “So we are an important step in that process, just getting the donors in and collecting their blood.”

Blood centers across eastern Iowa are still in need of more blood donations; that has been a constant for the past year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it is not just blood they are needing, but also workers. Most banks are specifically looking for phlebotomists and drivers.

Jason Schomburg, associate donor relations consultant at ImpactLife, said that has forced them to get creative.

”We have got to pull team members from one blood drive to send them to another one, so some blood drives are going with a few less team members than what they would normally go with,” he explained. “And then, of course, that affects our donor’s experience while they are at these blood drives. Sometimes you might have to wait a little bit longer, it might be a little bit slower process getting through it.”

Those staffing shortages are state-wide, but he says their centers at Ottumwa and Burlington were hit the hardest.

Schomburg said, with the Holiday season coming up, they are hoping more donors and potential employees will step up.

“We do train right here in house, so anybody, just put in an application,” he added. “We would love to have you. Of course, it is hardworking, energetic, it is fast-paced, so we really look for people that are willing to do that and support our mission.”

