Waverly-Shell Rock approves purchase of site for new elementary school

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District is detailing where it would build a new elementary school.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the Board of Education approved the purchase of 17 acres of farmland in the area of 2915 Fifth Avenue northwest at its meeting Monday night. That’s on the edge of town.

It will cost about $20 thousand an acre.

The planned school will be one of two elementary schools the district will build to replace three existing schools. It’s part of a $31 million bond issue approved in March.

The estimated cost for construction and land purchase prices for the new school is estimated at $15.1 million - $17.1 million. However, the superintendent told The Courier inflation and supply issues could change that and push bid dates beyond January.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.