Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Waverly-Shell Rock approves purchase of site for new elementary school

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District is detailing where it would build a new elementary school.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the Board of Education approved the purchase of 17 acres of farmland in the area of 2915 Fifth Avenue northwest at its meeting Monday night. That’s on the edge of town.

It will cost about $20 thousand an acre.

The planned school will be one of two elementary schools the district will build to replace three existing schools. It’s part of a $31 million bond issue approved in March.

The estimated cost for construction and land purchase prices for the new school is estimated at $15.1 million - $17.1 million. However, the superintendent told The Courier inflation and supply issues could change that and push bid dates beyond January.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Willard Miller
Suspect in Fairfield teacher murder case requests bond
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Two people were injured, and a 12-year-old girl died, in three separate crashes involving UTV’s...
Two injured, one dead in three separate Buchanan County UTV crashes
Ken Cavanaugh died of a heart attack, but not before pulling his school bus full of children...
Iowa community remembers heroic fire chief, bus driver at funeral service

Latest News

Marion police say Cardell Jones is accused of sexually abusing his neighbor.
Marion man accused of sexually abusing neighbor after dragging her by her hair
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Law enforcement investigate after body found in Wapsi River near Quasqueton
After nearly 130 years in business, General Electric is splitting up.
General Electric to split into three companies
Hy-Vee dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to talk about recipes that are anti-inflammatory.
Hy-Vee dietitian discusses anti-inflammatory recipes
Iowa is finalizing its 2021 election results, with counties canvassing the results. That opens...
Iowa counties canvass election results