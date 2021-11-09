Show You Care
Waterloo police looking for work release escapee

Waterloo police are looking for 39-year-old Andrew Stephens after they say he failed to report...
Waterloo police are looking for 39-year-old Andrew Stephens after they say he failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help finding a man who failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said 39-year-old Andrew Stephens was admitted to the work release facility on July 26.

Stephens is 6′0″ and weigh 270 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact local police.

