Time for a cool change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a stretch of very mild weather temperatures will be heading downward. A storm system moves out of the Plains. Ahead of the storms clouds increase tonight and tomorrow morning. By Wednesday afternoon showers move in with rainfall likely Wednesday night. Colder and windy conditions move in on Thursday which by Friday brings a light snow chance to the state. An additional snow chance looks to be developing Saturday night and Sunday. Have a good night!

