Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Time for a cool change

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a stretch of very mild weather temperatures will be heading downward. A storm system moves out of the Plains. Ahead of the storms clouds increase tonight and tomorrow morning. By Wednesday afternoon showers move in with rainfall likely Wednesday night. Colder and windy conditions move in on Thursday which by Friday brings a light snow chance to the state. An additional snow chance looks to be developing Saturday night and Sunday. Have a good night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Willard Miller
Suspect in Fairfield teacher murder case requests bond
One dead, one injured in Johnson County crash involving a deer
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Two people were injured, and a 12-year-old girl died, in three separate crashes involving UTV’s...
Two injured, one dead in three separate Buchanan County UTV crashes

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Quiet again today, rain returns later tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Changes are in the air