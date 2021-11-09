Show You Care
Suspect in Fairfield teacher’s murder waives preliminary hearing; motions for bond reduction

JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 16-year-old Jeremy Goodale waived his preliminary hearing earlier this morning and no longer is scheduled to be in court on Friday. He also motioned an order to reduce his bond.

Goodale’s bond is currently set at $1,000,000 cash only. His attorney cites the 8th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states that excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, as part of the reasoning.

Williard Miller, who is also a suspect in this case, filed for a similar motion on November 8th.

