Suspect in Fairfield teacher murder case requests bond

Willard Miller
Willard Miller
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willard Chaiden Miller, the 16-year-old suspect in the Nohema Graber murder case, is requesting his release bond to be lowered.

Miller is being held on a 1 million dollar bond. His attorneys point to his lack of prior convictions and his community and family ties as reasons for the lower bond. They also would agree to adult supervision at all times, psychological evaluation, substance abuse, and GPS monitoring as a condition of his release.

The request also assures Miller’s appearance at future proceedings. Court hearings have been set for Nov. 12 for both Miller and Goodale.

