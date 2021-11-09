Single Vehicle Accident with Injury in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:30 pm, November 8th, Linn County Deputies, Palo Fire, Hiawatha Fire, Hiawatha Ambulance, and Lifeguard responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3900 block of Lewis Bottoms Rd.

Deputies discovered that a Blue 2017 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was Southbound in the 3900 block of Lewis Bottoms Rd. when the driver lost control and left the roadway striking a mailbox and coming to rest in the West ditch. The man was treated by medics at the scene and transported to an area hospital by Lifeguard Air Ambulance for what are believed to be serious life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the accident.

