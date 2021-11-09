Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Quiet again today, rain returns later tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on more clouds in the sky when compared to yesterday, which will result in a cooler day in the upper 50s to lower 60s. No precipitation is expected today or tonight. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the later we go, the better the rain chance gets, though most of the rain will be occurring tomorrow night. There may be an early shower on Thursday, but the rest of the day will be dry. Winds will pick up significantly both Thursday and Friday as the temperatures continue to drop. We’ll be cold enough for a dusting of snow late Thursday night into Friday along with wind chills down to the 20s. This weekend, an Alberta Clipper may try to drop a little more snow Saturday night into Sunday. Behind it, it’ll be windy and cold once again.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Two people were injured, and a 12-year-old girl died, in three separate crashes involving UTV’s...
Two injured, one dead in three separate Buchanan County UTV crashes
Willard Miller
Suspect in Fairfield teacher murder case requests bond
Ken Cavanaugh died of a heart attack, but not before pulling his school bus full of children...
Iowa community remembers heroic fire chief, bus driver at funeral service
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Changes are in the air
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
One last milder day, cold and windy weather later this week