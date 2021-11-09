Quiet again today, rain returns later tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on more clouds in the sky when compared to yesterday, which will result in a cooler day in the upper 50s to lower 60s. No precipitation is expected today or tonight. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the later we go, the better the rain chance gets, though most of the rain will be occurring tomorrow night. There may be an early shower on Thursday, but the rest of the day will be dry. Winds will pick up significantly both Thursday and Friday as the temperatures continue to drop. We’ll be cold enough for a dusting of snow late Thursday night into Friday along with wind chills down to the 20s. This weekend, an Alberta Clipper may try to drop a little more snow Saturday night into Sunday. Behind it, it’ll be windy and cold once again.

