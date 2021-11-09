Planned Parenthood North Central States annouces plan to rejoin Title X; 11 states sue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The State of Nebraska joined 11 other states in filing a Federal District Court lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s new Title X rules which would allow Planned Parenthood to re-enter the federal family planning program.

The new Title X rules lift a Trump era gag rule that forced Planned Parenthood to leave the federal family planning program and prohibited healthcare providers from discussing all pregnancy options, including abortion. The 2019 gag rule went against a clinical protocol that has been in place since the program’s founding in 1970.

Title X aims to provide low to no-cost reproductive health care for patients, including annual exams, birth control, Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) testing and treatment, and cancer screenings. Planned Parenthood North Central States (PPNCS) announced it will apply to rejoin the federal family planning program in Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska now that the gag rule is lifted.

Title X funds are not allowed to be used for abortion services. However, various states in the lawsuit claim Title X violates the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to require “meaningful” financial and physical separation between abortion and Title X activities and by requiring Title X recipients to refer patients for abortion upon request.

“We have seen these antics before: these short-sighted politicians tried to control the funding when the state ran the Title X program,” said Andi Curry Grubb, Nebraska Executive Director of PPNCS. “Now they are using this procedural argument to try to prevent people from accessing the essential health care they need. And they are doing it in the middle of a pandemic. This lawsuit is nothing but a desperate attempt to once again control and politicize Title X in Nebraska, just as Planned Parenthood is positioned to rejoin the program. We are hopeful, though, that any and all legal challenges seeking to diminish the impact of this important program will not succeed.”

The states asked the court to preliminarily enjoin the new rule, leaving the gag rule in effect.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.