One dead, one injured in Johnson County crash involving a deer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another is injured after a crash involving a deer in Johnson County on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol said a person was driving on Highway 1 at Fox Lane, just northeast of Iowa City.

The car hit a deer that ran into the roadway. The car then crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Officials have not released the names of those involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.