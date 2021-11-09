Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Johnson County crash involving a deer

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another is injured after a crash involving a deer in Johnson County on Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol said a person was driving on Highway 1 at Fox Lane, just northeast of Iowa City.

The car hit a deer that ran into the roadway. The car then crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Officials have not released the names of those involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Willard Miller
Suspect in Fairfield teacher murder case requests bond
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Two people were injured, and a 12-year-old girl died, in three separate crashes involving UTV’s...
Two injured, one dead in three separate Buchanan County UTV crashes
Ken Cavanaugh died of a heart attack, but not before pulling his school bus full of children...
Iowa community remembers heroic fire chief, bus driver at funeral service

Latest News

Marion police say Cardell Jones is accused of sexually abusing his neighbor.
Marion man accused of sexually abusing neighbor after dragging her by her hair
An adult male body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River, just north of the bridge in...
Law enforcement investigate after body found in Wapsi River near Quasqueton
After nearly 130 years in business, General Electric is splitting up.
General Electric to split into three companies
A judge ordered a company to pay a $40,000 fine for exposing students and staff at Cedar Rapids...
Cedar Rapids company ordered to pay $40K over asbestos removal violations at Washington High School
Iowa is finalizing its 2021 election results, with counties canvassing the results. That opens...
Iowa counties canvass election results