New Muscatine Mayor hopes for population growth in the city

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Brad Bark was elected mayor of Muscatine on November 2nd, 2021, replacing former Mayor Diana Broderson. Broderson held the position since 2016, but Bark won with 54% of the vote. Bark says one of his goals is increasing housing to grow the population.

“11,000 people drive into Muscatine every single day to go to work. 8,000 people leave Muscatine every day to go to work,” says Bark.

“So out of those 11,000 if we could get 25% of them to stay which they would bring their spouse, bring their kids, that would increase our population dramatically.”

Bark says he hopes to increase the population by bringing attractions and events to the city.

