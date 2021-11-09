Show You Care
Mayor Brad Hart endorses Tiffany O’Donnell for Cedar Rapids Mayor

Brad Hart, left, and Tiffany O'Donnell, right.
Brad Hart, left, and Tiffany O'Donnell, right.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Current Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart endorsed Tiffany O’Donnell as his successor at City Hall. Hart endorsed Tiffany O’Donnell after failing to receive enough support to advance to the run-off election, which is scheduled for November 30.

Mayor Hart stated, “Tiffany O’Donnell has leadership experience, broad knowledge of the community, ran a non-partisan campaign, and has demonstrated the high ethical standards we need in the mayor of Iowa’s second-largest city.”

O’Donnell says, “I thank Mayor Hart for his support. He and I share a deep love for Cedar Rapids. The city is poised for great things based on much of the good work that he, city staff, and the current council have done.”

Challenger Amara Andrews stated in response to the news, “Our campaign was prepared for this news. Brad and Tiffany share conservative values. But it is my hope that those individuals who supported Brad Hart - because of his experience - will now consider me as the best choice for mayor. I have the most executive experience in this race and look forward to earning the votes of all Cedar Rapidians who want to see our city move forward.”

The run-off between O’Donnell and Andrews is scheduled for November 30th.

