Marion veteran receives van as thank you for his service

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A little over a month ago Tyrone Thomas got a call letting him know that he would be one of 45 veterans in the country to receive a free car.

“My wife and I, we just couldn’t believe it originally. Even today I had to keep reminding myself because nothing like this has ever happened before. It was a regular day, but it wasn’t a regular day,” said Tyrone.

The 2020 Dodge Caravan is theirs thanks to the program “Keys to Progress.” The donation is through a collaboration between Enterprise Rent A Car and Progressive Insurance.

“Being able to give back to those who gave so much to us is just a blessing and we’re so fortunate to be able to do that,” said Derek Reisner with Progressive Insurance.

The Thomas’s live in Marion with their three children. But they say they make daily trips to the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids for their son, who has non-verbal autism.

“He’s dual-enrolled between therapy and school. I take him to all of those things, speech therapy, ABA therapy, occupational therapy, and school half days,” said Tyrone.

“It’s not where we can, like, drop him off at 8 and then pick him up later, so there’s a constant back and forth and all of the services are on this side of Cedar Rapids,” said Shantel Thomas.

Shantel is also a Navy Veteran and says their current car has more than 200,000 miles on it, so this new van was much needed and will be put to good use.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

