Marion man accused of sexually abusing neighbor after dragging her by her hair

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted his neighbor after dragging her into her bedroom by her hair last month.

Police said it happened on October 13. The man, 48-year-old Cardell Jones, has been charged with third degree sexual abuse and assault causing bodily injury.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police when she told Jones to stop, he started kicking, striking and strangling her until she became unconscious.

Police said when officers arrived they found the woman “distraught and crying with visible injuries to her eye, forehead, neck and thighs.”

