Marion drug user Sent to prison for unlawfully possessing gun

In a plea agreement, Chan-Vance admitted he possessed a gun while he was an unlawful user of...
In a plea agreement, Chan-Vance admitted he possessed a gun while he was an unlawful user of marijuana.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 8th, 2021, a drug user who possessed marijuana and a firearm was sentenced to federal prison.

Anthony Jon Chan-Vance, age 43, from Marion, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a drug user back in March, 2021. In a plea agreement, Chan-Vance admitted he possessed a gun while he was an unlawful user of marijuana as well as being a provider of marijuana to his friends.

Evidence at various hearings in the case showed that law enforcement officers searched Chan-Vance’s home in 2019. During the search, officers found a .40 caliber handgun. Officers also found a distribution quantity of marijuana in the home. At sentencing, the court found that Chan-Vance possessed the gun in connection with the possession of marijuana that he intended to distribute.

Chan-Vance was sentenced to 6 months’ imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

